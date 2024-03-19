×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Lucifer Actress Thara Kalyan Loses Her Voice Amid Battle With Spasmodic Dysphonia

Thara Kalyan's daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh has revealed that the actress has lost her voice amid the ongoing battle with Spasmodic Dysphonia.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thara Kalyan
Thara Kalyan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thara Kalyan, a celebrated classical dancer and actor cherished by Malayalee audiences, is facing a temporary setback as she battles with spasmodic dysphonia. Her daughter, Sowbhagya Venkitesh, revealed the news on Thara's YouTube channel and explained that her mother recently underwent surgery for the condition, which has gradually affected her ability to speak over the years.

What more did Sowbhagya Venkitesh say about her mother’s voice disorder?

Sowbhagya detailed Thara's journey and revealed that initially, the loss of voice was attributed to thyroid goitre. However, after a thyroid surgery two years ago, it became evident that spasmodic dysphonia was the underlying issue. Despite attempts to reduce the condition with Botox injections, the stress and strain of daily life made the problem worse, leading to the need for surgery.

 

 

Venkitesh also shared, “She has also been teaching children by using her voice for many years. Voice loss is also common among teachers who have to work with great strain on their voice. Then too, I thought that was the reason. But it was only later that she was diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia.”

Advertisement

Thara Kalyan will not be able to sing anymore

The surgery, which Thara recently underwent, aims to restore her voice, although it may be slightly altered, and she will no longer be able to sing. Doctors have advised her to avoid speaking in a high-pitched voice to prevent further strain on her vocal cords. Sowbhagya added, “Though doctors said she would speak again, she won't regain her original voice. There are chances that her voice will sound husky in the future. The doctors have also advised her not to sing or speak loudly.”

Advertisement

 

 

For the unversed, Spasmodic dysphonia is a challenging condition that affects individuals differently, often hindering their ability to communicate effectively.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

a few seconds ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS, BJP deal done?

a few seconds ago
China US

China warns US

a minute ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

6 minutes ago
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

IAF Emergency Landing

6 minutes ago
RCB unbox

Guard of honour

11 minutes ago
Thara Kalyan

Thara Loses Her Voice

14 minutes ago
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Seema Haider

14 minutes ago
Konark

Places To Visit In Konark

15 minutes ago
Nvidia expands its AI offerings with new software for easier AI integration

Nvidia expands its AI

15 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Lucknow

16 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

17 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever Ice Cream

17 minutes ago
Cricketer R Ashwin Lauds Sri Leela

R Ashwin Lauds Sreeleela

18 minutes ago
rupee and dollar

Rupee declines 13 paise

18 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Direct tax collection

19 minutes ago
Which States Are Heading for Assembly Elections in 2024 | Full List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

20 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

5 NYAY, 25 Guarantee

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo