Thara Kalyan, a celebrated classical dancer and actor cherished by Malayalee audiences, is facing a temporary setback as she battles with spasmodic dysphonia. Her daughter, Sowbhagya Venkitesh, revealed the news on Thara's YouTube channel and explained that her mother recently underwent surgery for the condition, which has gradually affected her ability to speak over the years.

What more did Sowbhagya Venkitesh say about her mother’s voice disorder?

Sowbhagya detailed Thara's journey and revealed that initially, the loss of voice was attributed to thyroid goitre. However, after a thyroid surgery two years ago, it became evident that spasmodic dysphonia was the underlying issue. Despite attempts to reduce the condition with Botox injections, the stress and strain of daily life made the problem worse, leading to the need for surgery.

Venkitesh also shared, “She has also been teaching children by using her voice for many years. Voice loss is also common among teachers who have to work with great strain on their voice. Then too, I thought that was the reason. But it was only later that she was diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia.”

Thara Kalyan will not be able to sing anymore

The surgery, which Thara recently underwent, aims to restore her voice, although it may be slightly altered, and she will no longer be able to sing. Doctors have advised her to avoid speaking in a high-pitched voice to prevent further strain on her vocal cords. Sowbhagya added, “Though doctors said she would speak again, she won't regain her original voice. There are chances that her voice will sound husky in the future. The doctors have also advised her not to sing or speak loudly.”

For the unversed, Spasmodic dysphonia is a challenging condition that affects individuals differently, often hindering their ability to communicate effectively.