Updated April 11th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Lucky Baskhar Teaser Out, Dulquer Salmaan's Common Man Turns Rogue In Venky Atluri’s Directorial

Dulquer Salmaan can be seen portraying the role of a banker in Lucky Baskhar, who suddenly becomes the owner of a shocking amount of money.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lucky Baskhar
Lucky Baskhar | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in the 2023 film King Of Kotha, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar. While the official announcement of the film was made back in February, the teaser of the same debuted on the occasion of Eid on April 11. In it, the actor can be seen portraying the role of a banker, who suddenly becomes the owner of a shocking amount of money. 

Dulquer Salmaan as Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer shared the link to the teaser on his Instagram handle with the caption, “A Common... Middle Class.. Indian Man! Dive into the extraordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar!” The teaser suggests that Dulquer, in the role of Baskhar, is an honest banker who leads a routine existence until getting bored of it. As the clip goes on, a scene that reveals Dulquer carrying a large sum of money shocks everyone. The teaser also features a brief scene with Meenakshi Chaudhary, where he declines to divulge how he made a huge sum of money.

 

On the occasion of Dulquer's birthday last year, the makers announced the film on July 28, unveiling the first look. The poster featured Dulquer peeping through Rs 100 notes with only his smile visible. The Rs 100 note in the poster looks old, hinting that the movie might be set in an earlier period. It also indicates that the film might talk about a financial scam of the time.

More about Lucky Baskhar

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing Lucky Bhaskar under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.  Srikara Studios is presenting the film, which is said to be set on a huge scale with Dulquer on board. National Award-winning GV Prakash Kumar, who composed a chartbuster album for Sir/Vaathi is composing music for the film. Another National Award winner, Navin Nooli is handling the editing department. The film is slated to hit the theatres in July 2024, but the makers are yet to announce the date.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

