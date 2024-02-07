English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Mohanlal's Period-drama To Open At Over ₹3 Crores

Mohanlal's much-awaited Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set for a grand release on January 25 and here's how much it is expected to earn on Day 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal in Malaikottai Vaaliban
Mohanlal in Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The period action film Malaikottai Vaaliban featuring the legendary Mohanlal and directed by the acclaimed Lijo Jose Pellissery, is all set to hit screens on January 25. The excitement for the film began building on December 6 when the makers released a teaser and offered a glimpse into the intriguing narrative.

More about the Malaikottai Vaaliban teaser

Mohanlal's character, known as Avalaram says in the promo video, 'What you have seen is the truth, what you have not seen is a lie. What you have seen till now is a lie. What I will show you now is the truth.' The teaser effectively raised the audience's curiosity about the storyline. Subsequently, the official trailer was unveiled on January 18 and showcased stunning visuals and promised a cinematic experience like never before.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Day 1 Predictions and Advance Booking Update

According to the box office tracker Sacnilk, "Malaikottai Vaaliban" is expected to see a promising opening in the theatres.

Advertisement

Language- Malayalam

Gross- 25759469.17

Advertisement

Tickets Sold - 162192

ATP - 151

Advertisement

Shows - 2154

All India: Gross- 26053013 [2.61 Cr]

Advertisement

Tickets Sold - 162192

Shows - 2154

Advertisement

These figures were tracked at 6 PM on January 24, 2024, which hints at the probable calculation crossing over Rs 3 crores on Day 1.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Spanning 130 days of filming from January to June 2023, the crew of Malaikottai Vaaliban explored diverse locations such as Rajasthan, Chennai, and Pondicherry. The film’s cast includes Mohanlal alongside Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others. Prashant Pillai, a regular collaborator with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, composed the original background score and songs for the film. 

Advertisement

The eagerly awaited music album, distributed by Saregama, features tracks like Punnara Kattile Poovanathil and Raakk. Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban follows the story of an undefeated warrior as he faces new challenges after meeting a beautiful dancer. Do you know Malaikottai Vaaliban will be released only in Malayalam on January 25? Read the full story here.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement