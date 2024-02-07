Advertisement

The period action film Malaikottai Vaaliban featuring the legendary Mohanlal and directed by the acclaimed Lijo Jose Pellissery, is all set to hit screens on January 25. The excitement for the film began building on December 6 when the makers released a teaser and offered a glimpse into the intriguing narrative.

More about the Malaikottai Vaaliban teaser

Mohanlal's character, known as Avalaram says in the promo video, 'What you have seen is the truth, what you have not seen is a lie. What you have seen till now is a lie. What I will show you now is the truth.' The teaser effectively raised the audience's curiosity about the storyline. Subsequently, the official trailer was unveiled on January 18 and showcased stunning visuals and promised a cinematic experience like never before.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Day 1 Predictions and Advance Booking Update

According to the box office tracker Sacnilk, "Malaikottai Vaaliban" is expected to see a promising opening in the theatres.

Language- Malayalam

Gross- 25759469.17

Tickets Sold - 162192

ATP - 151

Shows - 2154

All India: Gross- 26053013 [2.61 Cr]

Tickets Sold - 162192

Shows - 2154

These figures were tracked at 6 PM on January 24, 2024, which hints at the probable calculation crossing over Rs 3 crores on Day 1.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Spanning 130 days of filming from January to June 2023, the crew of Malaikottai Vaaliban explored diverse locations such as Rajasthan, Chennai, and Pondicherry. The film’s cast includes Mohanlal alongside Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others. Prashant Pillai, a regular collaborator with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, composed the original background score and songs for the film.

The eagerly awaited music album, distributed by Saregama, features tracks like Punnara Kattile Poovanathil and Raakk. Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban follows the story of an undefeated warrior as he faces new challenges after meeting a beautiful dancer. Do you know Malaikottai Vaaliban will be released only in Malayalam on January 25? Read the full story here.