Advertisement

Actor and comedian Danish Sait, recently marked his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal led Malaikottai Vaaliban. Sait essayed the role of Chamathakan. Danish recently opened up about what he dubbed as the most "unique" part of filming for Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Danish Sait was required to shave his head to play Chamathakan



In order to essay the role of Chamathakan, the actor revealed how he had to shave off half his head - a rather important facet to the character. Sait recently expressed pride on himself for taking the plunge and committing to the script.

Advertisement



He said, "I think the most unique experience was shaving half my head for a part of the film, adding layers to my character. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of bringing this character to life. I feel proud that I have been able to deliver what the script demanded."

Advertisement

Danish Sait comments on how Mohanlal put him at ease while filming



Danish Sait revealed how much of the filming for Malaikottai Vaaliban took place across outdoor schedules which often found Sait feeling homesick. The actor pointed out how during these moments, it was Mohanlal and director Pellissery were always the first to make him feel at ease. He said, "Playing this character has been a truly fulfilling journey. Lijo sir and Mohanlal sir believed in me and that gave me a good enough push on set. I will be grateful for them and their support during the low times on set which meant the world to me as we were shooting away from home. It has really been a wonderful experience for me and I have learned so much being on set with such stalwarts."

Advertisement



Further commenting on the love his work in the film is receiving, he added, "I am truly humbled by the love and appreciation from the audience. Your support is a testament to the hard work we put into creating this cinematic masterpiece. I want to thank everybody who is watching the film, your encouragement and love has made the journey fulfilling and worth it. Don't miss out on the excitement, as we have all worked very hard." Malaikottai Vaaliban is currently running in theatres.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)