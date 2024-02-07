Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Danish Sait Reveals The Most Unique Part Of Starring In Mohanlal Film

Danish Sait, who will be marking his Malayalam acting debut with Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban, opens up on the most unique facet of playing his role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Danish Sait
Danish Sait | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor and comedian Danish Sait, recently marked his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal led Malaikottai Vaaliban. Sait essayed the role of Chamathakan. Danish recently opened up about what he dubbed as the most "unique" part of filming for Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Danish Sait was required to shave his head to play Chamathakan


In order to essay the role of Chamathakan, the actor revealed how he had to shave off half his head - a rather important facet to the character. Sait recently expressed pride on himself for taking the plunge and committing to the script.

He said, "I think the most unique experience was shaving half my head for a part of the film, adding layers to my character. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of bringing this character to life. I feel proud that I have been able to deliver what the script demanded."

Danish Sait comments on how Mohanlal put him at ease while filming


Danish Sait revealed how much of the filming for Malaikottai Vaaliban took place across outdoor schedules which often found Sait feeling homesick. The actor pointed out how during these moments, it was Mohanlal and director Pellissery were always the first to make him feel at ease. He said, "Playing this character has been a truly fulfilling journey. Lijo sir and Mohanlal sir believed in me and that gave me a good enough push on set. I will be grateful for them and their support during the low times on set which meant the world to me as we were shooting away from home. It has really been a wonderful experience for me and I have learned so much being on set with such stalwarts."

Further commenting on the love his work in the film is receiving, he added, "I am truly humbled by the love and appreciation from the audience. Your support is a testament to the hard work we put into creating this cinematic masterpiece. I want to thank everybody who is watching the film, your encouragement and love has made the journey fulfilling and worth it. Don't miss out on the excitement, as we have all worked very hard." Malaikottai Vaaliban is currently running in theatres.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

