Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal has released in theatres today, January 25. The period drama film has been garnering mixed reviews following its release by moviegoers. Nevertheless, after the film's release, it has been reported that the makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban have signed a deal with a streaming giant regarding the OTT release of the film.

When and where will Malaikottai Vaaliban release on OTT?

As per a report by OTTplay, the OTT rights of Malaikottai Vaaliban have been secured by Disney+ Hotstar. A film usually has a 45-60 day time frame ahead of their OTT release. So, viewers can expect to watch the film on OTT somewhere around March 2024. While the news has been making the rounds on the internet, the makers are yet to confirm the OTT release date of Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Mohanlal calls Malaikottai Vaaliban a timeless film

In an interview with Onmanorama, Mohanlal opened up about the plot of Malaikottai Vaaliban. Calling it a "timeless" movie, Mohanlal said, "I would call it a timeless film. The music, colour pattern, situation, and action sequences are something you have never witnessed in Malayalam cinema before. We were all striving for that. It is a big-budget film. I believe Lijo has beautifully executed it. The rest is up to the audience."

"We are still learning about the phenomenon called Lijo. I believe this will be one of the greatest films he has ever made. The shooting was an incredible experience. We had to go through a lot of stress due to the climate. But we managed to overcome all that. Whether or not the film will work at the box office comes later," he added.

Aside from Mohanlal, the film stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Manikandan Achari, among others. Meanwhile, the film has been produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, MC Philip, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, and Jacob Babu.