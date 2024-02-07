Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban On OTT: This Streaming Giant Secures The Rights Of Mohanlal Starrer Period Film

It has been reported that the makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban have signed a deal with a streaming giant regarding the OTT release of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:centuryfilms.in/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal has released in theatres today, January 25. The period drama film has been garnering mixed reviews following its release by moviegoers. Nevertheless, after the film's release, it has been reported that the makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban have signed a deal with a streaming giant regarding the OTT release of the film.

 

When and where will Malaikottai Vaaliban release on OTT?

As per a report by OTTplay, the OTT rights of Malaikottai Vaaliban have been secured by Disney+ Hotstar. A film usually has a 45-60 day time frame ahead of their OTT release. So, viewers can expect to watch the film on OTT somewhere around March 2024. While the news has been making the rounds on the internet, the makers are yet to confirm the OTT release date of Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Advertisement

 

Mohanlal calls Malaikottai Vaaliban a timeless film

In an interview with Onmanorama, Mohanlal opened up about the plot of Malaikottai Vaaliban. Calling it a "timeless" movie, Mohanlal said, "I would call it a timeless film. The music, colour pattern, situation, and action sequences are something you have never witnessed in Malayalam cinema before. We were all striving for that. It is a big-budget film. I believe Lijo has beautifully executed it. The rest is up to the audience."

 

"We are still learning about the phenomenon called Lijo. I believe this will be one of the greatest films he has ever made. The shooting was an incredible experience. We had to go through a lot of stress due to the climate. But we managed to overcome all that. Whether or not the film will work at the box office comes later," he added.

Aside from Mohanlal, the film stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Manikandan Achari, among others. Meanwhile, the film has been produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, MC Philip, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, and Jacob Babu.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement