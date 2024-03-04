Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
Malayalam Actor Karthik Prasad Hospitalised After Road Accident, Co-star Shares Health Update
Popular TV star Karthik Prasad, known for Malayalam shows, met with a road accident on February 21.
Popular TV star Karthik Prasad, known for Malayalam shows, met with a road accident on February 21. His co-actor Beena Roy has now shared a health update.
Beena Roy shares Karthik’s health update
It is said that the actor passed out instantly after the road accident and the locals hurried him to a private hospital. It was also discovered that the actor required numerous surgery due to a serious health condition. Beena Antony, Karthik Prasad’s co-actor, shared information on Karthik's condition on social media in her recent Instagram post.
She revealed the actor was coming home after the shoot when she had the terrible occurrence. He reportedly suffered serious injuries from being struck by a bus, especially to his leg. While Karthik is said to be out of immediate danger, the extent of his injuries is significant.
He was first brought to a Trivandrum hospital, where he was given preliminary care. Later on, he was moved to Calicut in order to receive more medical attention. According to people close to the actor, Karthik has already had several surgeries to treat his wounds.
Beena added that although she hasn't spoken to Karthik yet, she has spoken with his wife, who stated that the actor is taking medication for excruciating pain. She also disclosed that the star has had numerous plastic surgery procedures.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
