Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Malayalam Actress Arundhathi Nair On Ventilator Support After Road Accident, Confirms Sister Arathy

Tamil and Malayalam actress Arundhathi Nair's sister, Arathy shared a health update, revealing that she is critically injured and "fighting for her life".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arundhathi Nair
A file photo of Arundhathi Nair. | Image:Arundhathi Nair/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Arundhathi Nair met with a bike accident on March 14 when she was returning with her brother after giving an interview to a YouTube channel. Now, her sister, Arathy Nair, has confirmed the news and shared a health update, revealing that she is critically injured and "fighting for her life".

The Malayalam actress is currently on ventilator support at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.

She is critically injured: Arathy Nair

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arathy stated, “We feel the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspaper and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago; she is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.”

(A file photo of Arundhathi Nair | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Arundhathi Nair | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, she requested the fans to pray for her speedy recovery. "We Need your prayers and Support for her speery recovery," she wrote.
 

According to reports, the accident took place at the Kovalam bypass when she was on her way back home. The actress has reportedly sustained injuries to her head.

Fans wish a speedy recovery to Arundhathi Nair

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "My prayers to you dear Arundhathi.. get well soon." Another user wrote, "Ayyo really sad to see this. May god give her the strength to recover soon." Another fan commented, "Wishing her a speedy recovery".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Arundhathi Nair?

Known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films, Arundhathi made her acting debut with the 2014 Tamil film Pongi Ezhu Manohara. However, she rose to fame with Vijay Antony's Saithan, where she played the role of his wife. In 2018, she ventured into the Malayalam film industry with Ottakoru Kaamukan. The actress was last seen in the Tamil film Aayiram Porkaasukal (2023).

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

