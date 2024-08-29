sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 22:27 IST, August 29th 2024

Malayalam Actress Beena Antony Clarifies After Video Of Hugging #MeToo Accused Invites Trolling

Beena Antony-Siddique Viral Video: After a clip showed the two hugging went viral, the actress has clarified that it is an old video.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Beena clarified that the video was from the time Siddique's son passed away
Beena clarified that the video was from the time Siddique's son passed away | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:27 IST, August 29th 2024