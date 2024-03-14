×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Malayalam Film Manjummel Boys' Hindi Version To Hit Theatres On This Date?

Manjummel Boys, originally made in Malayalam, released in theatres globally on February 22. The film has reportedly earned over ₹150 crores.

Reported by: Jyothi Jha
Manjummel Boys poster
Manjummel Boys poster | Image:Sree Gokulam Movies/X
Manjummel Boys', which has successfully crossed the ₹150 crore mark since its release on February 22, is most likely all set to hit the theatres in the Hindi language this month. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, one of the lead actors of the film Sreenath Bhasi revealed the makers' plans of releasing the now superhit film in different languages. So far, the film is available across the world in the Malayalam language with subtitles.

When will Manjummel Boys' Hindi version release in theatres?

Actor Sreenath Bhasi, who played the role of Subhash -- the man who fell in one of the deepest pits in Guna Cave, spoke exclusively to Republic and shared many details about his role and film. During the conversation, he also talked about the makers' plans to release the film in other languages.

When asked if the makers of the Malayalam film were planning to release the film in other languages, Sreenath Bhasi replied, "I think they are going to release the Hindi version of the film on March 22. I am not very sure, but the talks around it are happening."

The actor, who is currently busy shooting his debut Tamil film with Pa Ranjith and GV Prakash, didn't have much information about the film's release in other South Indian languages.

What is Manjummel Boys all about?

Manjummel Boys, based on a true story, shows a group of friends going on a trip to Kodaikanal, when they decide to visit the famous Gunaa Caves -- named after Kamal Haasan's 1991 film Gunaa. Until then the place was famously known as Devil's Kitchen. According to facts, 13 people before Shubhash fell into the pit and never returned, one of them being the son of a politician for whose rescue an entire force was sent. The film beautifully shows how a group of friends successfully brought their friend from the pit, when everybody including the police was hopeless. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

