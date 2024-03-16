Advertisement

Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam blockbuster film, is making waves across India. There have been numerous claims that the film rose to prominence as a result of the popular Tamil romantic film Gunaa, which was played over friendship and brotherhood. Initially, the film was a huge success in the Malayalam industry, however, it also captured the Tamil audience. There were reports that the Manjummel Boys' Telugu version would release on March 15. Nevertheless, the film's Telugu version has been delayed.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: X

When will the Manjummel Boys' Telugu version release in theatres?

As per a report by Aakashavaani, Manjummel Boys' Telugu dubbing works are currently in progress. Mythri Movies will be backing the project and the Telugu version of the film will hit the theatres this coming Friday if the dubbing work gets completed on time.

Rumours suggested that the Telugu version of Manjummel Boys would release in theaters on March 15, 2024. However, according to 123telugu.com, the Telugu version of the blockbuster film is set to release on March 29, 2024. An official announcement from the production is yet to be made.

What do we know about Manjummel Boys?

Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of men visiting Kodaikanal's Guna Caves, where one of them accidentally falls into one of the pits. The men eventually find a way to rescue their friend deep beneath the cave. The survival thriller Malayalam film has earned over ₹100 crore at the global box office, according to the film's producers, who recently announced its grand success. The film hit the theatres on February 22 and is still playing in multiple theaters throughout India. Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, and others in prominent roles.