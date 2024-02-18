English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Malayalam Film Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

Malayalam film Premalu released in theatres on February 9. The film appears to be following in the steps of projects like Amabajipeta Marriage Band.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu
Premalu | Image:X
Girish A.D. is currently basking in the insurmountable success his film Premalu, is currently experiencing in theatres. The early February release, not even ten days into its box office run, has not only already recovered its budget, but has also made strong profits, multiple times over. Premalu adds its name then, to the slowly growing list of small-budget films winning big at the box office.

Premalu is speeding ahead at the box office


Premalu released in theatres on February 9. The Malayalam film has been mounted on a humble budget of ₹3 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the domestic collections of the film, currently nine-day long run at the theatres, has already brought in ₹14.45 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹25.35 crores. 

Good word of mouth has been Premalu's biggest booster. The film earned a humble ₹0.9 crores on its opening day. The positive audience response is what pushed the films collections to boost by 42.11% on its second day in the theatres. The romantic comedy stars Nalsen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead supported by a supporting cast made up of Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, and Meenakshi Ravindran. Notably, Fahadh Faasil has produced the film in collaboration with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios. The music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Vijay.

Premalu is following the trend set by films like Ambajipeta Marriage Band


Ambajipeta Marriage Band released in theatres on February 2. Mounted on an equally humble budget of ₹5 crores, its power-packed box office run paints an optimistic picture for low-budget films with a strong plot and endearing performances.

As per a Sacnilk report, the Suhas and Sharanya Pradeep film has minted ₹6.75 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹9.75 crores.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

