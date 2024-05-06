Malayalam Filmmaker Harikumar, 70, Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Advertisement

Veteran director Harikumar, renowned for his films such as Sukrutham and Snehapoorvam Meera, died due prolonged battle with cancer on Monday, May 6. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, reported Onmanorama. He was 70.

Director Harikumar's legacy in the film industry

With a career spanning decades, he made his directorial debut with the 1981 film Ambal Poovu, starring Sukumari and Jagathy Sreekumar. Throughout his illustrious career, Harikumar collaborated with esteemed screenwriters like M T Vasudevan Nair, Lohithadas, Sreenivasan, and Kaloor Denis, leaving an indelible mark on the Malayalam film industry.

Director Harikumar | Image: @manojmani512/X

Critically acclaimed works such as Sukrutham, Udyanapalakan, and Jalakam solidified his reputation as a visionary filmmaker. Additionally, Harikumar showcased his versatility by penning scripts for films like Oru Swakaryam and Puli Varunne Puli. His final directorial venture, Autorickshawkarante Bharya, starring Ann Augustine, premiered in 2022, marking a poignant conclusion to his cinematic legacy.