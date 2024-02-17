English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Malayalam Films To Not Be Screened In Kerala From February 22 - Here's Why

Theater owners in Kerala have decided to not screen any Malayalam films from the coming Thursday to protest against the early release of films on OTT.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kerala Theater Owners Protest Against Producers
The Film Exhibitors United Organisation Of Kerala aka FEUOK has announced a ban on Malayalam films. On Friday, the association decided not to screen Malayalam films in theaters from February 22. This came after the film producers constantly violated the contract that they signed with the theater owners which promised a window of at least 42 days between a film's theatrical and OTT release.

What more do we know about the Theater Owners Protest in Kerala?

According to OnManorama, the FEUOK said that it was forced to take the bold decision as the film producers continued to violate the OTT window-period norms set by the exhibitors.

What does their contract say?

According to the contract that is signed between the film producers and theater owners, there should be a 42-day window period between theater and OTT release. However, FEUOK president K Vijayakumar said that the producers continue to flout the norms and release movies on OTT platforms much earlier.

Films that will be affected due to FEUOK's ban

Several Malayalam films like Manjummel Boys and Dileep starrer Thankamani are scheduled to release in the next week. However, with the ongoing protest and ban on screening new films, the movies might suffer at the box office. Meanwhile, films like Bramayugam and Premalu, which are already running in the theaters will remain unaffected.

Which recent films flouted the contract?

Malaikottai Vaaliban, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 25. The film made on a budget of ₹65 crores opened to mixed reviews. The film has already announced its OTT release on March 1. It will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in just 36 days of its release, flouting its contract.

Abraham Ozler, another Malayalam film that release on January 11, is expected to stream on either Disney Plus Hotstar or Prime Video within the next week, which again will be violating the contract by pushing for an early OTT release. This is not the first time when the theater owners have protested. Previously, in June, the FEUOK had shut down theaters for two days to protest against early OTT release of the Malayalam films. 
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

