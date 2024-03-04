Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Malayalam Star Unni Mukundan Wraps Up 45 Days Long Shoot For Get Set, Baby In Kochi

Get Set, Baby makers called it a wrap after 45 days of shooting in Thodupuzha and Kochi. Actress Nikhila Vimal will play the lead role opposite Mukundan.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Get Set, Baby
Get Set, Baby | Image:Unni Mukundan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan has wrapped up shooting of his 40th film, 'Get Set, Baby'.

The makers called it a wrap after 45 days of shooting in Thodupuzha and Kochi.

Advertisement

Actress Nikhila Vimal will play the lead role opposite Mukundan.

The production is a collaborative effort of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen Productions and helmed under the direction of Vinay Govind.

Advertisement

This project is the first joint venture of producers Sunil Jain and Sajiv Soman.

'Get-Set, Baby!' promises to blend elements of humour with poignant social commentary centred around the challenges encountered by an IVF specialist and his inventive solutions.

Advertisement

The film is a mixture of humour and emotional moments.

In a departure from his previous roles, Unni Mukundan showcases his versatility with a nuanced portrayal, while Nikhila Vimal embodies the role of a resilient female lead, adding optimism and strength to the narrative.

Advertisement

Scripted by the accomplished duo Y.V. Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran, the film aspires to captivate viewers with its rich tapestry of modern life experiences, expertly crafted by the visionary team behind the scenes.

The film features the expertise of renowned editor Mahesh Narayanan, cinematographer Alex J. Pulikal, and music composer Sam CS, ensuring a visual and auditory treat for audiences.

Advertisement

Complementing their efforts are the creative contributions of production designer Sunil K George and costume designer Sameera Saneesh, adding to the film's aesthetic appeal.

In addition to Unni and Nikhila, 'Get-Set, Baby!' features a cast, including Chemban Vinod, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, Bhagat Manuel, Surabhi Lakshmi, Muthumani, Varsha Ramesh, Jewel Mary, Abhiram, and Ganga Meera.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

10 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

20 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  3. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. BRS Releases First List of 4 Candidates for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  5. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo