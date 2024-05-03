Malayalee From India Box Office Collection Day 2: Nivin Pauly Starrer Earns ₹4.25 Crore

Advertisement

Nivin Pauly starrer Malayalee From India is one of the few films that have released during the election season. The film hit the big screens on May 1 and is off to a decent start at the box office in Kerala. Banking on success that Malayalam films have tasted recently, it seems like Malayalee from India will be witnessing an upward trend in the coming days.

Malayalee From India poster | Image: IMDb

Malayalee From India fares well at the box office

Director Dijo Jose Antony has affirmed that he will not be releasing dubbed versions of Malayalee From India. This means that majority of the film's earnings will be coming in from the domestic box office in Kerala. It is also a reversal of recent trend which has seen several Malayalam films like Premalu and Manjummel Boys releasing in other languages after they became local hits.

Malayalee From India poster | Image: IMDb

According to Sacnilk, Malayalee From India collected ₹2.9 crore on day 1, followed by ₹1.35 crore on its second day. Its total collection in India stands at ₹4.25 crore in two days. It will be interesting to see how the film fares in its opening weekend.

Advertisement

What is Malayalee From India about?

Malayalee From India is a political satire. It follows the story of an unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi (Nivin Pauly) who is compelled to embark on a journey away from his home. This unplanned trip ultimately changes the course of his life in a remarkable way.

Advertisement

Malayalee from India, is produced by Listin Stephen and features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko, among others in prominent roles.