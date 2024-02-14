Advertisement

Bramayugam starring Mammootty is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. However, days ahead of the film's release, the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, filed a petition at the court to put a stay on the release of Bramayugam. The family argued that Mammootty starrer would tarnish the reputation of their family, especially Kunjamon, who is reportedly the inspiration behind the character of Mammootty in Bramayugam.

Mammootty's character name gets changed in Bramayugam?

As per a report by OTTPlay, the name of Mammootty's character has been changed in Bramayugam after the Brahmin family filed a petition at the Kerala High Court. Now, the makers of Bramayugam have changed the name of Mammooty's character from Kunjamon Potti to Kodumon Potti. This change has been done just two days ahead of the film's release in thetares.

While the filmmakers of Bramayugam have yet to reveal the true nature of Mammootty's character in the film, it is expected that the superstar will play a negative role. And, if it is inspired by Kunjamon Potti, as mentioned in Aithihyamala, the film may portray him as a feudal lord who practices dark magic.

Who is Kunjamon Potti, the character played by Mammootty in Bramayugam?

Aithihyamala believes the character played by Mammootty in Bramayugam is a well-known tantrik and Chathan devotee. The fables describe his battle of wits with his contemporaries Mattappalli Namboothripad, one of Kerala's most respected priests, and Kadamattathu Kathanar.

While Rahul has previously stated in an interview with OTTplay that Bramayugam, which will be released in theaters on February 15, is a horror film with several mysteries and layers to the storytelling, the latest trailer does hint that the film revolves around the character Kunjamon Potti and his powers.

Younger Mammootty fans who discovered the changed name of the megastar's character in the film, Kodumon Potti, drew parallels to a Digimon character, Kudamon. To the uninitiated, Kudamon is typically a difficult-to-get character who can only be "obtained as a collectible card". It's part of the Holy Ring set, which is ironic given that Mammootty's character may be part of an unholy alliance in the film, which also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz.