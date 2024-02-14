Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Mammootty's Character Gets A New Name In Bramayugam After Kerala High Court Plea

Bramayugam starring Mammootty is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. However, it landed into trouble days before its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bramayugam starring Mammootty is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. However, days ahead of the film's release, the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, filed a petition at the court to put a stay on the release of Bramayugam. The family argued that Mammootty starrer would tarnish the reputation of their family, especially Kunjamon, who is reportedly the inspiration behind the character of Mammootty in Bramayugam.

 

Mammootty's character name gets changed in Bramayugam?

As per a report by OTTPlay, the name of Mammootty's character has been changed in Bramayugam after the Brahmin family filed a petition at the Kerala High Court. Now, the makers of Bramayugam have changed the name of Mammooty's character from Kunjamon Potti to Kodumon Potti. This change has been done just two days ahead of the film's release in thetares.

Advertisement

 

While the filmmakers of Bramayugam have yet to reveal the true nature of Mammootty's character in the film, it is expected that the superstar will play a negative role. And, if it is inspired by Kunjamon Potti, as mentioned in Aithihyamala, the film may portray him as a feudal lord who practices dark magic.

Advertisement

Who is Kunjamon Potti, the character played by Mammootty in Bramayugam?

Aithihyamala believes the character played by Mammootty in Bramayugam is a well-known tantrik and Chathan devotee. The fables describe his battle of wits with his contemporaries Mattappalli Namboothripad, one of Kerala's most respected priests, and Kadamattathu Kathanar.

Advertisement

 

While Rahul has previously stated in an interview with OTTplay that Bramayugam, which will be released in theaters on February 15, is a horror film with several mysteries and layers to the storytelling, the latest trailer does hint that the film revolves around the character Kunjamon Potti and his powers.

Advertisement

Younger Mammootty fans who discovered the changed name of the megastar's character in the film, Kodumon Potti, drew parallels to a Digimon character, Kudamon. To the uninitiated, Kudamon is typically a difficult-to-get character who can only be "obtained as a collectible card". It's part of the Holy Ring set, which is ironic given that Mammootty's character may be part of an unholy alliance in the film, which also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement