Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Aadujeevitham, also dubbed, The Goat Life. The actor went through a massive physical transformation for the same, in order to effectively capture the struggles of Malayali migrant worker, Najeeb, whose struggle to survive in Saudi Arabia as a goatherd, forms the premise of the film. If recent reports are to be believed, the actor may just be gearing up for a film with Mammootty - how much truth then, is there to this speculation?

Advertisement

Are Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mammootty gearing up for a film together?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, the reports of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mammootty working together, have some truth to it. In a recent media interaction, the Aadujeevitham actor revealed how the two had sat in for a narration, also liking the premise of the project.

Advertisement

However, in lieu of Mammootty's uber-packed schedule, taking on a new film right away, appears like an unlikely scenario, revealed Prithviraj. He said, "People say that it would be great if I and Mammootty worked together. We heard a story and even liked it, but Mammootty is very busy doing back-to-back movies."

Advertisement

What is next for Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran?



Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran not being able to eek out time for a film together, does not really come as a surprise, owing to the actors' respective packed schedules. Prithviraj will next be seen in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, a comedy-drama, currently in post-production. Besides that, the actor is currently filming for two projects simultaneously - Vilayath Buddha and L2: Empuraan.

Advertisement

Mammootty on the other hand, will next be seen in film Turbo. While the film was initially set for a release on June 13, the date now stands preponed to May 23, in lieu of election season. Next in line, he has action thriller Bazooka, currently in post-production. Also in the works, is film Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.