Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Sequel On The Cards? Director Rahul Sadasivan Reveals

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam is performing exceptionally well at the box office, raising the question of a potential sequel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam, Mammootty
A still from the teaser. | Image:Night Shift Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, debuted in theatres on February 15. Another title in Mammootty's era of experimenting with themes, the black and white horror film caught the attention owing to its unmissably eerie presence. The film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, raising the question of a potential sequel. Now, the director of the film has answered the queries about part 2 of Bramayugam. 

Bramayugam director opens up about a potential sequel 

In a conversation with Kaumudy Movies, the Rahul Sadasivan was asked if the makers are planning a sequel to the movie after its massive success. The director stated that while he made Bramayugam as a single film, there is always a possibility of a sequel. 

 

He said, “I invested my whole energy in that film, and that energy is over. The ending has been crafted in such a way that it’s left to interpretation. A sequel might or might not happen.”

 

Rahul Sadasivan reveals the reason behind making Bramayugam monochrome film

Rahul also talked about his reason for opting for black-and-white visuals for the movie. The filmmaker told Manorama Online that he never thought of Bramayugam in color, even in the early stages. He thought that keeping things in black and white would help pique viewers' interest. In an interview with Silly Monks Mollywood, he stated that the primary intention for choosing black and white was to disrupt the audience's practice of exclusively watching color films.

Bramayugam not only marks Mammootty's collaboration with director Rahul Sadasivan but also has an ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amanda Liz. Set against the backdrop of pre-modern Kerala, the film promises to reveal the mystery surrounding the character of Kodumon Potti, who is known for his practice of black magic.

Bankrolled by YNot Studios and Night Shift Studios, Bramayugam’s album is tuned by Christo Xavier and complemented by Shehnad Jalal's cinematography and Shafique Mohammed Ali's editing.

 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

