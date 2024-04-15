Advertisement

Mammootty is set to join forces with hitmaker Vysakh after a 5-year hiatus for his upcoming film, Turbo. The much-anticipated project stars the Mollywood megastar in the titular character Turbo Jose, who is the central character in this thrilling mass action film. After unveiling a couple of posters from the movie, the makers finally announced the release date of Turbo on Monday, April 15.

Turbo release date revealed on Malayali New Year

The production house of Turbo, Mammootty Kampany, announced the release date of the film on their official X handle with a new poster. The poster is set against a carnival scene and features Mammootty perched atop a car's bonnet. It also revealed that the film will make its theatrical debut on June 13.

The caption read, “The wait is over. Making it official !! Turbo Jose will set screens worldwide ablaze on June 13. Stay tuned as more power-packed Turbo updates are being prepared for you. #TurboFromJune13.”

What more do we know about about Mammootty starrer Turbo?

Earlier, there were speculations that Turbo is the sequel to Mammotty's 1990 film Kottayam Kunjachan. However, the scriptwriter of Turbo, Midhun Manuel Thomas stated that the film is a stand-alone action film with a sense of humour that is unrelated to the previous film. In addition to Mammootty, renowned actors like Sunil, Raj B Shetty, and Antony Varghese will be playing the supporting roles in the film.

The music of Turbo is composed by Justin Varghese, and the production design is handled by Shajie Naduvil. Mammootty is producing the movie under his home banner, Mammootty Kampany. The actor's latest film, Bramayugam, premiered in theaters on February 15. The film, which opened to rave reviews, earned more than ₹30 crore in just four days.