Bramayugam, a period horror thriller starring Mammootty, has received a lot of positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. The Rahul Sadasivan directorial film, which debuted as a box office hit, is now capturing audiences' hearts once more following its OTT release. Despite widespread speculation that a sequel to Bramayugam is in the works, the filmmaker recently confirmed that no such plans exist. However, Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan may reunite for a new project very soon.

Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan to join hands again?

In a recent interview with a leading Malayalam media outlet, director Rahul Sadasivan spoke extensively about working with Mammootty on Bramayugam. The filmmaker, who is overjoyed with the working experience, described the megastar as an actor who is always eager to try new things. He also stated that any filmmaker with a fresh and exciting idea can approach the veteran actor without hesitation. Interestingly, Rahul also stated that Mammootty is completely open to retakes if the director is dissatisfied with the results.

Even though the director admitted that Bramayugam has the potential for a sequel, he confirmed that one is not in the works right now. However, Rahul Sadasivan revealed that he would like to explore Mammootty - the actor further, implying that he is indeed planning a new project with the megastar. According to the latest rumours, the actor-director duo is planning a new project together. If everything goes as planned, the megastar and filmmaker may reveal their upcoming project very soon.

Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb

DYK Mammootty was the only choice for Bramayugam

Earlier, during the promotion of Bramayugam, Rahul Sadasivan revealed that Mammootty was the only choice to play Kudamon Potti in the period horror thriller. The director informed the producers that he would make the film only if it could be made in black and white, and the actor agreed to the project.