×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

After Bramayugam Success, Mammootty To Collaborate With Director Rahul Sadasivan Again?

Rahul Sadasivan revealed that he would like to "explore Mammootty" - the actor further, implying that he is indeed planning a new project with the megastar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rahul Sadasivan with Mammootty
Rahul Sadasivan with Mammootty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bramayugam, a period horror thriller starring Mammootty, has received a lot of positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. The Rahul Sadasivan directorial film, which debuted as a box office hit, is now capturing audiences' hearts once more following its OTT release. Despite widespread speculation that a sequel to Bramayugam is in the works, the filmmaker recently confirmed that no such plans exist. However, Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan may reunite for a new project very soon.

Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan to join hands again?

In a recent interview with a leading Malayalam media outlet, director Rahul Sadasivan spoke extensively about working with Mammootty on Bramayugam. The filmmaker, who is overjoyed with the working experience, described the megastar as an actor who is always eager to try new things. He also stated that any filmmaker with a fresh and exciting idea can approach the veteran actor without hesitation. Interestingly, Rahul also stated that Mammootty is completely open to retakes if the director is dissatisfied with the results.

 

 

Even though the director admitted that Bramayugam has the potential for a sequel, he confirmed that one is not in the works right now. However, Rahul Sadasivan revealed that he would like to explore Mammootty - the actor further, implying that he is indeed planning a new project with the megastar. According to the latest rumours, the actor-director duo is planning a new project together. If everything goes as planned, the megastar and filmmaker may reveal their upcoming project very soon.

 

Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb

 

DYK Mammootty was the only choice for Bramayugam

Earlier, during the promotion of Bramayugam, Rahul Sadasivan revealed that Mammootty was the only choice to play Kudamon Potti in the period horror thriller. The director informed the producers that he would make the film only if it could be made in black and white, and the actor agreed to the project. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

8 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

12 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

13 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

14 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

14 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

15 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

16 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

17 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

20 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

22 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

26 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

32 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

32 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo