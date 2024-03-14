×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Manjummel Boys Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Worldwide, Beats 2018

The recent Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys has achieved a big feat in its box office run. It is still running in cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:YouTube
In a groundbreaking achievement for the Malayalam film industry, Manjummel Boys has secured its place as the highest-grossing film to date. Directed by Chidambaram, the movie shattered previous records, surpassing the earnings milestone set by last year's hit, 2018, starring Jude Anthany Joseph.

What’s the latest update on Manjummel Boys’ box office collection?

With reported worldwide earnings exceeding Rs 175 crore, the Manjummel Boys team took to Instagram to express their gratitude and captioned the post, "Highest WorldWide Grosser From Malayalam Film Industry !!! Thank You All For The Love."

 

 

While the film enjoyed success in Kerala, its triumph extended to Tamil Nadu, where it continues to draw packed audiences, surpassing the once-reigning champion, Pulimurugan in initial gross collections.

What more do we know about Manjummel Boys?

This movie marks Chidambaram's second directorial venture after the acclaimed Jan E Man which featured Basil Joseph. The film is an intriguing survival drama based on a real-life incident which showcases the resilience of a group of men from Ernakulam, Kerala. The ensemble cast includes Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, and Jean Paul Lal, among others, in prominent roles.

Is Manjummel Boys’ OTT date getting delayed?

The much-anticipated OTT release of Manjummel Boys faces delays, as reported by trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai on X (formerly Twitter). Despite the film's popularity, there is a lack of interest from streaming platforms due to disagreements over pricing. The producers are holding out for a deal worth ₹20 crore, while the highest offer received thus far stands at ₹10.5 crore for all language rights.

 

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

 

If negotiations for Hindi and Telugu releases prove fruitful, there may still be hope for Manjummel Boys to make its streaming debut in the near future. In the other news, the lead actor of Manjummel Boys Sreenath Bhasi updated Republic exclusively about the movie's Hindi theatrical release. He said, "I think they are going to release the Hindi version of the film on March 22. I am not very sure, but the talks around it are happening."

Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

