Updated February 24th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 2: Survival Drama Continues Dream Run Of Malayalam Movies

Manjummel Boys has withstood competition from Mammootty's Bramayugam, Abraham Ozler and Premalu, which have been running successfully since their release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Khalid Rahman/Instagram
Manjummel Boys released on February 22 and has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. 2024 has been off to a good start for Malayalam films and Manjummel Boys has made sure to not let the momentum waver. It has joined the list of releases like Mammootty's Bramayugam, Abraham Ozler and Premalu that have churned out good returns at the box office.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

Manjummel Boys picks up pace at the box office

On day 1, Manjummel Boys earned ₹3.3 crore in India in its Malayalam version. Given a positive world of mouth, it witnessed a slight jump in its collection on Saturday and managed to collect ₹3.3 crore, taking its India collection to ₹6.6 crore. Additionally, it has managed to earn a little over ₹2.5 crore in the overseas market. Its total collection worldwide is a little below ₹10 crore and the film is likely to make more money on Sunday, setting the stage for a successful 1st week run.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

The movie has been able to withstand competition from Bramayugam and Premalu, which have been running well in the cinema halls after their respective releases. Mammootty starrer Bramayugam has emerged as a hit despite its experimental nature and Premalu, banking on its Valentine's Week release, has been luring in youth audience. 

What is Manjummel Boys about?

Inspired by real-life events, Manjummel Boys follows a close-knit group of friends as they travel to the picturesque town of Kodaikanal. A fun and carefree journey quickly takes a turn for the worst as a string of unexpected incidents starts testing their relationship, changing the path of their adventure. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and others. The survival drama is directed by Chidambaram.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

