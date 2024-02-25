English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 3: Survival Drama Takes Lead Over Bramayugam, Premalu

Manjummel Boys has taken the lead at the box office and is earning more than Mammootty's Bramayugam and rom-com Premalu. It is set to emerge as a blockbuster.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Khalid Rahman/Instagram
Malayalam cinema is on a roll this year. The industry is showing no signs of stopping at the box office, with four titles already in the list of hits in 2024. Manjummel Boys is the latest release which has manged to win the hearts of the audience at the theatre windows. The survival drama released on February 22, Thursday and has managed to earn ₹15.85 crore worldwide in just three days of its release.

Manjummel Boys takes the lead at the box office

The box office success of Manjummel Boys comes on the heels of the Bramayugam, Premalu and Anweshippin Kandethum already doing good business since their release in the preceding weeks. But Manjummel Boys has taken the clear lead among its competitors.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

The film opened at ₹3.3 crore, collected ₹3.25 crore on day 2 and witnessed a jump on its third day, earning ₹4.78 crore. Overseas, the film has collected ₹8.15 crore in the three days. Adding its domestic collection of ₹11.33 crore, Manjummel Boys has comfortably crossed ₹15 crore mark at the box office.

Footfalls continue to increase for Manjummel Boys  

Manjummel Boys had an overall 67.12% Malayalam occupancy on Saturday, February 24. On its first day, morning shows witnessed a 51.18% occupancy, which increased to 70.43% in the afternoon, 71.41% in the evening and 75.47% in the night shows.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

The film has clearly taken the lead and is earning more than Mammootty's Bramayugam and rom-com Premalu, which did good business after its Valentine's Week release. Till now, Premalu (February 9 release) has collected ₹56.05 crore and Bramayugam (February 15 release) has minted ₹44.33 crore. Going by its performance, it seems like Manjummel Boys will emerge as a blockbuster.  

Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

