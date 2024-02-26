Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 4: Malayalam Survival Drama Earns ₹26 Crore Worldwide

Manjummel Boys has trumped competition from rom-com Premalu and Mammootty's Bramayugam in its 1st weekend. Check out its detailed box office report.

Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys has emerged as the most recent box office hit from the Malayalam film industry, which seems to be on a roll this year. After the commercial success of Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum, rom com Premalu and Mammooty's Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys  has emerged as the fourth continuous hit in Malayalam. The survival drama directed by Chidambaram S Poduval has emerged as a sleeper hit and has done very good business in its extended weekend in India and overseas.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

Manjummel Boys gives competition to Premalu and Bramayugam

Manjummel Boys released on the big screens on February 22. It hit the big screens at a time when previous releases Premalu and Bramayugam were doing good business. Amid competition, Manjummel Boys made space for itself and managed to emerge on top of its competitors. The film is doing well in its home state Kerala and overseas a well.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

At the domestic market, the film's collection grew consistently. In four days in India, the film has collected ₹3.3 crore, ₹3.25 crore, ₹4.25 crore and ₹4.7 crore respectively on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. In India, the film has collected ₹12.75 crore gross and overseas, it has managed to rake in ₹13.25 crore, taking its total to ₹26 crore worldwide.

Manjummel Boys inspired by true story

The movie shows the real-life incidents that happened back in 2006 at Kodaikanal. The film portrays the gripping narrative of 11 individuals from Manjummel, Kochi, who encountered harrowing experiences in Guna Caves or Devil's Kitchen in Kodaikanal. It is a story about friendship wrapped as a gripping survival thriller.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

