Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Manjummel Boys Box Office Day 5: Malayalam Survival Drama Stays Afloat On 1st Monday

Manjummel Boys hit the big screens on February 22. The film has emerged as the fourth continuous Malayalam film to be hit at the box office, this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
Manjummel Boys hit the big screens on February 22 and has aided the dream run of Malayalam films at the box office this year. Released after the rom-com Premalu and Mammootty starrer Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys has emerged as another Malayalam hit film of the year. The survival drama is directed by Chidambaram S Poduval and has become a sleeper hit. 

Manjummel Boys box office rakes in ₹17.90 crore 

Manjummel Boys opened to a decent ₹3.3 crore at the box office. As per media reports, the film was made on a modest budget of ₹5 crore which the film managed to recover in just two days of theatrical run. Released on February 22, the movie minted ₹3.25 crore on Friday, ₹4.25 crore on Saturday and ₹4.7 crore on Sunday.

On the first Monday of its release, Manjummel Boys raked in ₹2.40 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹17.90 crore in India, as per the estimate provided by Sacnilk. The film has maintained a steady hold worldwide as well. The worldwide collection stands at ₹35 crore. 
 

With Manjummel Boys, Malayalam films continue dream run at box office in 2024 

The year 2024 seems to be the year for Malayalam cinema. With just four releases so far, the industry has hit it out of the park with all four movies emerging as box office successes. Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum hit the big screen on February 9 and minted a decent ₹7.9 crore at the domestic box office. 

Manjummel Boys official poster | Image: IMDb

The romantic comedy film Premalu emerged as another surprise hit. The film registered solid business at the ticketing counter even in the third week of its theatrical run. The film’s collection stands at ₹34.40 crore in India. The third feather in the cap of the Malayalam cinema this year came from the Mammoooty starrer Bramayugam. The movie hit the big screens on February 15 and has minted ₹22.80 crore already. Manjummel Boys has emerged as the fourth continuous hit Malayalam film of the year. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

