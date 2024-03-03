English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Manjummel Boys Set To Create History At US Box Office, To Break Lucifer's Record

Manjummel Boys released in theatres on February 22. The Malayalam language survival thriller, based on true events, has become a runaway hit at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manjummel Boys' stellar run at the box office has seamlessly added the title to the exclusive list of small-budget films which have gone on to make a heady dent at the box office. Manjummel Boys however, is in no mood to slow down its victory lap. Amid racing ahead at the domestic box office, the Chidambaram directorial is well on its way to creating history overseas, specifically at the North America box office.

 

Manjummel Boys to cross million dollar mark at the United States box office

As per a 123Telugu report, Manjummel Boys will soon be crossing over the million dollar mark at the box office. While this is a massive enough feat in itself, the good-news-to-come stands further elevated by the fact that the survival thriller will become the first Mollywood film to have achieved this feat at the North American box office. As per projections, the million dollar mark is set to be crossed sometime in the coming week.

 


 

The report further states, how as of now, the film has surpassed $600K at the United States box office. For the unversed, the record for the highest Malayalam language grosser in the region, was previously held by the 2019 Prithiviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal film Lucifer having minted $320K over the course of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is also making a dent at the domestic box office

Not just overseas, Manjummel Boys has made quite the impact even on home ground. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹5 crores, the film has minted profit manifold times. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collection currently stands at ₹30.05 crores. Its worldwide total collections, as per the same report, currently come in at ₹62.1 crores.

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

Separately, following the success of the film, Chidamabaram is currently working on a spin-off documentary version of Manjummel Boys. The docu-film will be featuring the original gang of Manjummel Boys, whose ordeal is what stands cinematised as the premise of the film. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: 4 Killed in Tragic Lighting, House Collapse in Mathura

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. IIT Kharagpur launches cloud-based bicycle sharing for clean commute

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  3. HanuMan Director On Why Success Of Small Films Must Be Celebrated

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Kolkata Metro: Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Other Sections Launch Next Week

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Family of 3 Found Dead in House, Cause Remains Unknown

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo