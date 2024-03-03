Advertisement

Manjummel Boys' stellar run at the box office has seamlessly added the title to the exclusive list of small-budget films which have gone on to make a heady dent at the box office. Manjummel Boys however, is in no mood to slow down its victory lap. Amid racing ahead at the domestic box office, the Chidambaram directorial is well on its way to creating history overseas, specifically at the North America box office.

Manjummel Boys to cross million dollar mark at the United States box office

As per a 123Telugu report, Manjummel Boys will soon be crossing over the million dollar mark at the box office. While this is a massive enough feat in itself, the good-news-to-come stands further elevated by the fact that the survival thriller will become the first Mollywood film to have achieved this feat at the North American box office. As per projections, the million dollar mark is set to be crossed sometime in the coming week.





The report further states, how as of now, the film has surpassed $600K at the United States box office. For the unversed, the record for the highest Malayalam language grosser in the region, was previously held by the 2019 Prithiviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal film Lucifer having minted $320K over the course of its theatrical run.

Manjummel Boys is also making a dent at the domestic box office

Not just overseas, Manjummel Boys has made quite the impact even on home ground. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹5 crores, the film has minted profit manifold times. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collection currently stands at ₹30.05 crores. Its worldwide total collections, as per the same report, currently come in at ₹62.1 crores.

Separately, following the success of the film, Chidamabaram is currently working on a spin-off documentary version of Manjummel Boys. The docu-film will be featuring the original gang of Manjummel Boys, whose ordeal is what stands cinematised as the premise of the film.