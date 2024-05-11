Advertisement

Manjummel Boys has easily established itself as one of the most successful films to come out of Mollywood this year. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹20 crores, the film's domestic collections, as per a Sacnilk report, stand at ₹141.61 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹240.5 crores. The film's unprecedented success however, now has some real life impact.

The original Manjummel Boys case to be reopened?



As per an On Manorama report, the Tamil Nadu government, is rather keen on looking into the original case which inspired Manjummel Boys. Tamil Nadu Home Secretary P Amudha, has written to the state DGP, demanding a fresh probe into the original incident, believed to have taken place in 2006. It was alleged that the real-life Manjummel Boys, had been assaulted by the Kodaikanal police when they approached them, seeking help.

The Home Department wrote to the DGP based on a complaint by a Railway Consultative Committee member and Congress leader in Tamil Nadu, V Shiju Abraham, hailing from Nilambur in Kerala. The original set of incidents saw Siju Davis rescue his friend from the almost 120 feet-deep crevice. The film, directed by Chidambaram S. Poduval, is based on the painstaking rescue mission. The film is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The original Manjummel Boys do not want to pursue the case



While the Tamil Nadu government may be rearing to re-open the case, the original Manjummel Boys have no interest in pursuing the same. Siju Davis, on who heroism the film is based, clarified, “It is true that the police had assaulted those who were then with us. Those who went to the station were beaten up. When we visited the Guna Caves after the movie was released, the police and forest guard met us and apologised for the 2006 incident. They said several murders had taken place there, and they thought ours was one such case."

Davis further elaborated that the mere passage of time, coupled with the apologetic reaction oft he police, is enough to not revisit that chapter. He added, "It happened years ago, and all involved have become old. We don't want to inconvenience them by filing a case."