Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Manjummel Boys Triggers Director Shaji Kailas To Share Details Of Brother's Death: Tears Well Up...

Director Shaji Kailas recently heaped praise on Malayalam sleeper hit Manjummel Boys. He recalled that he lost his brother in a similar accident

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Following the success of the 2021 film Jan. E. Man., renowned director Chidambaram Poduval returned to theatres with the survival thriller Manjummel Boys. Released on February 22, the film has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Director Shaji Kailas has also lauded the production and shared an emotional story related to his life.

What did Shaji Kailas say about Manjummel Boys?

Kailas recounts memories of his late brother's tragic accident during a trip to Agasthyakoodam.

 

 

Shaji detailed, “I was in 10th grade. A few of my father's friends visited our house one day. I hear them say something privately to my father. I also see my father leaving with them in a hurry. I didn't understand anything. After a while, a small crowd assembled in the backyard of our house. It slowly started to get bigger. By nightfall, the courtyard was full of people. Sometime later, my father returned home, hugged me and cried. I am seeing my father cry for the first time. Later, I learned about what happened with my brother.”

The director further commended the film crew for their ability to craft an immersive cinematic experience. He said that audiences are drawn into the storyline because Manjummel Boys is not merely a movie but a reflection of their own life experiences. Kailas added, “The entire audience stood up and clapped from the scene in the movie. I'm like those people, but when I clap, tears well up in my eyes.”

 

 

What more do we know about Manjummel Boys?

Produced by Parava Films, the movie marks the collaborative debut of Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony. Inspired by real events, the film revolves around a group of friends whose vacation takes a dramatic turn when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Cave.

The ensemble cast includes Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Vishnu Reghu, Lal Jr, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Soubin Shahir, and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

