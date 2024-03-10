Advertisement

It is a great time for Malayalam movies at the box office. The film industry is churning out hits one after another. The latest in the list is Manjummel Boys, which has set several records at the box office not just in its domestic market but outside as well. Here are some box office records that the film has broken.

The fastest ₹100 crore grossing Malayalam film

Manjummel Boys has become the fastest ₹100 crore grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. Its total collection stands at ₹130 crore and counting.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

Manjummel Boys rules Tamil Nadu box office

The Chidambaram directorial has tasted immense success at the Tamil Nadu box office, emerging as the highest grossing Malayalam film in the state within days of its release in the language.

Box Office success in US

Mega blockbuster Manjummel Boys has created a massive record at the North American box office by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to gross $1 million there, beating Lucifer. The film is already a monster hit in India and the rest of the overseas territories.

Manjummel Boys becomes 2nd highest grossing Malayalam film

The survival thriller has crossed superstar Mohanlal's Pulimurugan which grossed approximately 139.50 crores worldwide to become the second biggest Malayalam grosser on its 17th day, behind only another survival thriller 2018.