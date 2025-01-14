Marco Actor Unni Mukundan Steps Down As AMMA Treasurer Citing 'Mental Health' Reasons

Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan is basking in the success of his latest action flick Marco. However, in a surprising move, he announced on Instagram that he is stepping down as AMMA treasurer after serving for six months. He explained on Instagram that he made this decision to prioritise his mental health amidst a demanding work schedule.

Why did Unni Mukundan resign from AMMA’s position at Treasure?

Unni Mukundan took to his Instagram timeline to announce his decision on Jan 14. He started by stating the reason for his resignation, "After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer (AMMA).

"I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has both been an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overwhelming. I now realise the importance of stepping back to focus on my own well-being and that of my family."

The actor further detailed the update on the process adding, " While I have always given my best in serving this role, I recognise that I can no longer fulfil my duties effectively, given the growing commitments ahead. It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation. I will, however, continue to serve until a new member is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition."

The actor concluded the post saying," I am deeply grateful for the trust and support I have received during my tenure and I wish my successor every success in carrying forward the responsibilities of this role. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support."

Is Marco Actor’s resignation related to the committee president controversy?

The actor was elected as the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on July 3rd, 2024.

However, In August 2024, the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), led by President Mohanlal, resigned amid mounting allegations of sexual abuse involving prominent film personalities associated with the organisation. The resignations followed the release of the Justice K Hema Committee’s report highlighting the poor working conditions faced by women in Mollywood.

File photo of Mohanlal | Image: X