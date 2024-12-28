Marco Vs Barroz Box Office Collection: Unni Mukundan Starrer Establishes Lead Over Mohanlal's Film

Marco Vs Barroz Box Office Collection: Unni Mukundan's Marco, dubbed as desi John Wick for its stylised and brutal action scenes, has been performing well at the box office. Its collection has overshadowed Mohanlal's directorial Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure which released a week after Marco on the occasion of Christmas. Here's how the two Malayalam films are performing at the box office in India and internationally.

Mohanlal on the set of Barroz | Image: IMDb

Marco box office collection so far

Worldwide, action film Marco has crossed the ₹55 crore mark at the box office. In India, the collections stand at ₹34.45 crore in Hindi and Malayalam, with most biz coming in from Kerala. While the figures dipped from the first weekend, the numbers are encouraging. The interesting thing is that Marco has taken Barroz head-on, which is being considered a big win for new-age actor Unni Mukundan.

Barroz poster | Image: X

Given its successes in the local markets, the Telugu dubbed version of Marco will be released on January 1.

Barroz witnesses a slow opening at the box office

Mohanlal's Barroz has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office after releasing on December 25. The Indian collections of the film in three days stand at ₹6.16 crore, with figures declining over the weekend. As Marco picked up pace, Barroz lagged. Billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project, the Malayalam-language movie is written by Jijo Punnoose, best known for My Dear Kuttichathan.

Marco stars Unni Mukundan | Image: X