Published 18:33 IST, September 2nd 2024
#MeToo Row: Rape Accused Siddique Approaches Kerala HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail
Siddique also quit as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) along with its entire 17-member executive committee.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Actor Siddique has been accused of rape in the Malayalam #MeToo wave | Image: Republic
