Malayalam actor Mohanlal is back in the headlines as he begins his new movie journey with director Tharun Moorthy for his upcoming 360th film. The collaboration promises to be an exciting venture and is tentatively titled L360 and an official announcement about the same was made by the actor himself.

How did Mohanlal announce his 360th film?

Taking to his social media platforms, Mohanlal himself shared the official update about the project and expressed his anticipation to work alongside Tharun Moorthy and screenwriter KR Sunil. The film will be produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media and is scheduled to commence shooting next month.

Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself.



Mohanlal conveyed his gratitude for the support and well wishes from fans as the production gears up for its April shoot. The actor said, “Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April.”

What more do we know about Mohanlal’s career front?

Interestingly, L360 marks a departure from Mohanlal's recent collaborations with Aashirvad Cinemas depicting the actor's inclination towards working with fresh talents like Tharun Moorthy.

Director Tharun Moorthy who is known for his critically acclaimed works such as Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009, brings a unique perspective to the table. With his track record of success, the anticipation is high for what he has in store for audiences, especially with an actor like Mohanlal leading the cast.

Amidst his busy schedule, Mohanlal is also gearing up for other exciting projects. His directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, is set for release in May. Additionally, the actor is actively involved in shooting for L2: Empuraan, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer under the direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran.