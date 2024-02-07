Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Mohanlal Gives Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony A Miss - Here's Why

Mohanlal was one of the many celebrities who didn't attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal
Mohanlal | Image:Republic
Mohanlal among many other A-listers from the Indian film industry was invited to grace the grand Ram Mandir pran pratishtha event in Ayodhya. While his counterparts such as Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan made sure to witness the historic event, the Malayalam star gave it a miss. Here's what made the actor skip the event.

Why did Mohanlal skip the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha  Ceremony?

According to OTT Play, Mohanlal is currently busy promoting his upcoming period drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala in Dubai. He has prioritised his work for now. His recent post on X too hinted at the actor being busy with the many promotional events of the Malayalam films.

The actor is also scheduled to travel to the US for his film L2 Empuraan. It is being said that due to his prior commitments, the actor couldn't make it to Ayodhya and the historic pran pratishtha event.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:43 IST

