Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Mohanlal Heaps Praise On Aadujeevitham Makers, Says 'Their Prayers Are There In This Movie'

Mohanlal recently heaped praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham and specifically appreciated the struggles of director Blessy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal | Image:X
  • 2 min read
At the audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated survival drama, Aadujeevitham, veteran actor Mohanlal showered praise on the film's creators. The event was graced by Mohanlal on March 10 and saw the actor commending the film's intriguing tagline, "Every breath is a battle”.

What did Mohanlal say about Aadujeevitham?

Speaking at the event, Mohanlal expressed admiration for the perseverance exhibited by the filmmakers amidst adversities, particularly during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ever since the shooting of the film commenced, I know a little about what went behind the making of the film. When the makers of the film were facing difficulties during COVID, I was able to contact them. I believe that the breath of every cast and crew member is present in the film. Their prayers are there in this movie," remarked the superstar.

 

 

Mohanlal praises Blessy

In a heartfelt tribute to director Blessy, Mohanlal extended his best wishes to the filmmaker and talked about their longstanding collaboration and the remarkable films they've crafted together. "We had even worked on a 48-hour-long documentary 100 Years of Chrysostom, which earned both of us a name in the Guiness Book of World Records. Blessy does what is often deemed impossible. And I wish that all his prayers come true," shared Mohanlal.

Acknowledging Blessy's journey from their initial collaboration in Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal to their continued partnership, Mohanlal appreciated the director's relentless pursuit of excellence. "Here, many call him (Blessy) a cruel man (laughs). But I think to attain success one has to struggle, which cannot be called cruel, but rather a pursuit to attain perfection. And I thank Blessy for making such a wonderful film," added the actor.

 

 

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, with Amala Paul portraying the female lead. Renowned composer AR Rahman has lent his musical genius to the project, while Sunil KS and Sreekar Prasad have spearheaded the cinematography and editing, respectively. The highly anticipated survival drama is set for a grand theatrical release in Malayalam on March 28, with plans for a multilingual release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

