Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Mohanlal's Directorial Debut Barroz To Be Postponed Beyond March? Here's What We Know

Mohanlal's Barroz, adapted from a novel of the same name - also marking his directorial debut, will reportedly not be releasing as planned, in March.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Barroz
Barroz | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mohanlal is all set to mark his directorial debut with his ambitious fantasy film Barroz. The official release date for the film was set as March 28. However, recent reports doing the rounds of the internet suggest that the film may not see the light of day by the aforementioned date.

Mohanlal's Barroz delayed?


Mohanlal's Barroz may not be hitting theatres in March. The original release date of the film was announced as March 28. However, recent conjecture is strongly hinting at the possibility of a delay. The reason behind the possible postponement is not known yet - neither has an official confirmation come in from the makers.

Barroz is adapted from the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure written by Jijo Punnoose. Mohanlal has not only directed the film but will be starring in the titular role. The film also features an ensemble cast of Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The story follows, Barroz, a treasure guardian who has been protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for 400 years only willing to hand over the wealth to da Gama's authentic descendant. The musical score for the film has notably been composed by Mark Kilian.

Mohanlal has a busy 2024 ahead of him


Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial Malaikottai Vaaliban, slated to hit theatres on January 25. Even with Barroz's future uncertain for now, Mohanlal has five more films in the pipeline, three of which he is filming for.

Mohanlal is currently filming for pan-India film Vrushabha - which will incidentally mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, the official sequel to 2019 film Lucifer. Also in Mohanlal's lineup of films is Ram: Part 1 and Ram: Part 2, both of which stand delayed. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:13 IST

