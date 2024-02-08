Updated January 14th, 2024 at 13:31 IST
Mohanlal To Reunite With Bhramaram Director Blessy After 13 Years? Here's What We Know
Mohanlal and Blessy, who have previously worked on three films together, are reportedly set to reunite after 13 years for a new project.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mohanlal was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Neru. The actor is now reportedly set to collaborate with acclaimed director Blessy for an upcoming project.
Mohanlal's reunion with Blessy
The latest reports suggest that Mohanlal is all set to reunite with senior director Blessy for an upcoming project. While details about the film are under wraps, film producer PK Sajeev has confirmed this collaboration in a Malayalam press conference. The project is scheduled to commence after the release of Blessy's ambitious venture, Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.
Although PK Sajeev has shared insights into the collaboration, both Mohanlal and Blessy are yet to officially confirm the upcoming project. Fans eagerly anticipate an official update that is expected to be released soon.
Advertisement
Mohanlal-Blessy's long-awaited collaboration
Blessy had long harboured plans to collaborate with Mohanlal for a project, sharing ideas with the actor before the pandemic. However, the prolonged production delay of Aadujeevitham had put those plans on hold.
Advertisement
Mohanlal and Blessy have a history of creating cinematic magic together, having collaborated on three highly acclaimed films in the past. Thanmathra marked their initial collaboration, with Mohanlal delivering an impressive performance as Alzheimer's patient Rameshan Nair.
Their partnership continued with the suspense thriller Bhramaram in 2009, followed by the romantic drama Pranayam in 2011. Mohanlal's transformative acting in Pranayam earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.
Advertisement
Malaikottai Vaalibaan is Mohanlal's first of many releases this year
Mohanlal has a hefty lineup of projects populating his 2024. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial marks one of the five releases the actor will be seen in this year. Malaikottai Vaaliban will be followed by fantasy adventure film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama Treasures, inspired by a book of the same name - Mohanlal has completed filming for this project. Next in line is pan-India project Vrushabha which will incidentally mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut.
Advertisement
Mohanlal has also been roped in for an undisclosed role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Next in his lineup is Ram: Part 1 which is being simultaneously filmed along side Ram: Part 2. Finally, also in Mohanlal's lineup is the Prithviraj Sukumaran helmed L2: Empuraan, the official sequel to film Lucifer. Each of these projects, besides Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz, are currently in various stages of filming.
Advertisement
Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:31 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.