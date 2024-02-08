English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Mohanlal To Reunite With Bhramaram Director Blessy After 13 Years? Here's What We Know

Mohanlal and Blessy, who have previously worked on three films together, are reportedly set to reunite after 13 years for a new project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal-Blessy
Mohanlal-Blessy file photo | Image:X
Mohanlal was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Neru. The actor is now reportedly set to collaborate with acclaimed director Blessy for an upcoming project.

Mohanlal's reunion with Blessy

The latest reports suggest that Mohanlal is all set to reunite with senior director Blessy for an upcoming project. While details about the film are under wraps, film producer PK Sajeev has confirmed this collaboration in a Malayalam press conference. The project is scheduled to commence after the release of Blessy's ambitious venture, Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

(File photo of Mohanlal and Blessy | Image: X)

Although PK Sajeev has shared insights into the collaboration, both Mohanlal and Blessy are yet to officially confirm the upcoming project. Fans eagerly anticipate an official update that is expected to be released soon.

Mohanlal-Blessy's long-awaited collaboration

Blessy had long harboured plans to collaborate with Mohanlal for a project, sharing ideas with the actor before the pandemic. However, the prolonged production delay of Aadujeevitham had put those plans on hold.

Mohanlal and Blessy have a history of creating cinematic magic together, having collaborated on three highly acclaimed films in the past. Thanmathra marked their initial collaboration, with Mohanlal delivering an impressive performance as Alzheimer's patient Rameshan Nair.

(File photo of Mohanlal and Blessy | Image: X)

Their partnership continued with the suspense thriller Bhramaram in 2009, followed by the romantic drama Pranayam in 2011. Mohanlal's transformative acting in Pranayam earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Malaikottai Vaalibaan is Mohanlal's first of many releases this year

Mohanlal has a hefty lineup of projects populating his 2024. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial marks one of the five releases the actor will be seen in this year. Malaikottai Vaaliban will be followed by fantasy adventure film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama Treasures, inspired by a book of the same name - Mohanlal has completed filming for this project. Next in line is pan-India project Vrushabha which will incidentally mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut.

Mohanlal has also been roped in for an undisclosed role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Next in his lineup is Ram: Part 1 which is being simultaneously filmed along side Ram: Part 2. Finally, also in Mohanlal's lineup is the Prithviraj Sukumaran helmed L2: Empuraan, the official sequel to film Lucifer. Each of these projects, besides Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz, are currently in various stages of filming. 
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

