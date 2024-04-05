Advertisement

Tovino Thomas is gearing up for his next release, Nadikar. The actor commenced his year at the movies with his last release Anweshippin Kandethum in which he essayed the role of a police officer, riddled between duty and morality. The actor is switching it up with his next slated release for the year, Nadikar, the official teaser of which has now been released.

Nadikar teaser now out



Tovino Thomas is leading the charge in and as Nadikar. The Jean Paul Lal film's core theme as been superstardom, as was made evident with the first look shared back in 2023. The short teaser, spanning a minute and twenty-six seconds, features Tovino, embody the role of an infallible superstar. The montage featuring the absolute highs of this life in the public eye is also laced with the dark underbelly that comes as part and parcel of the same.

The caption to the post simply read, "#Nadikar is here to set screens on (fire)". Besides Tovino Thomas, who essays the role of David Paddikal, the film features an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, and Madhupal in key roles. Incidentally, Soubin Shahir last featured in the uber-successful Manjummel Boys. Separately, post Nadikar, Tovino Thomas has in the works, films Ajayante Randam Moshanam, L2: Empuraan and Identity.

Nadikar has been mounted over 3 years and 30 locations



The official wrap on Nadikar, was announced with pictures of the cast and crew rejoicing in their achievement, coupled with a lengthy note, detailing all the hardships that were sustained. Nadikar's previous release date was set at May 3. The official teaser however, carries no mention of it, putting a specific date for the film's release in flux.

Excerpts from the lengthy note reads, "As we wrap up the incredible journey of creating NADIKAR THILAKAM, we want to express our deepest gratitude to every artist and technician involved in this project. Over three years, we embarked on a thrilling adventure, shooting across 30 unique locations—from Dubai and Hyderabad to Kashmir, Munnar, and Kochi—spanning six months filled with over 100 days of captivating moments...This cinematic voyage offers a peek into the enchanting world of an actor in cinema, showcasing the magic and charm that fills our industry".