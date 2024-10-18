Published 23:41 IST, October 18th 2024
Nithya Menen Hits Back At Sai Pallavi Fans For National Award Criticism: Let Them Talk, I Will...
Sai Pallavi's fans criticised Nithya Menen for winning the National Award, believing that their favourite actress should have been recognised for Gargi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nithya Menen reacted to criticism raged by Sai Pallavi's fans | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:41 IST, October 18th 2024