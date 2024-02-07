Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Nivin Pauly Confirms Sequel To His Long-awaited Superhit Film Action Hero Biju

Nivin Pauly starred as SI Biju Pulouse in the first installment of Action Hero Biju, which followed the police officer's work life as he solved cases.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Nivin Pauly
A file photo of Nivin Pauly | Image:X
  • 2 min read
One of Nivin Pauly's most films is getting a sequel. The actor recently announced that the sequel to his 2016 hit Action Hero Biju will be made, and the production process will begin soon. The announcement included a photo of a comic book titled Action Hero Biju 2, with the tagline 'ride continues'. Director Abrid Shine is also expected to return for the sequel.

Nivin Pauly Action Hero Biju gets a sequel

Nivin Pauly starred as SI Biju Pulouse in the first installment of Action Hero Biju, which followed the police officer's work life as he solved cases ranging from minor to major. The film was directed by Abrid Shine, who previously directed 1983 (2014) and collaborated with Nivin Pauly on the comedy Mahaveeryar (2022). The film marked Nivin Pauly's debut as a producer, launching his Pauly Jr. Pictures production banner. The film was a huge commercial success, earning Nivin Pauly the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Malayalam.

 

Now, Nivin Pauly announced the sequel to Action Hero Biju and penned a note. He wrote, "It's been 8 years since #ACTIONHEROBIJU hit the screens.Since then,the love and appreciation for the film has been so heartwarming and welcoming. Today,we're beyond excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated part 2 of #AHB! Rolling soon… #AHB2 #AbridShine."

 

About Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly is set to make his mark in the world of long-format web series with Pharma, Disney+ Hotstar's second Malayalam web series. Following the success of Kerala Crime Files, this upcoming series marks Pauly's debut on the OTT platform, adding another feather to his cap.

Known for his stellar performances in films like Neram, The Elder One, Premam, and Action Hero Biju, Nivin Pauly has a promising lineup of films ahead. Titles like Thaaram, Gauri, Dear Students, Gangster of Mundanmala, and Action Hero Biju 2 are eagerly awaited by fans.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

