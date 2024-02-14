Advertisement

Malayalam film Thuramukham finds itself at the receiving end of infamy, a year after its release. One of the producers of the film, has been arrested in relation to what is coming through to be major financial fraud. The fraud was reportedly conducted in relation to securing funding for the film.

Thuramukham producer arrested



The producer in question, Jose Thomas, was arrested by District Crime Branch ACP Manoj Kumar. The arrest was made at Thomas' residence in Patturaikkal. As per reports, the 42-year old producer currently faces accusations over allegedly orchestrating financial fraud by forging documents to secure funds for for the production of Thuramukham.

The complainant in this regard, Gilbert, has asserted that Thomas has fraudulently acquired ₹8 crores and 40 lakhs. The reason cited, was to see through the production of the film, post which Thomas reportedly failed to repay the sum. Further details on Thomas' deceptive practices allegedly involve the producer creating fake profiles of five individuals in lieu of securing the aforementioned sum of money. The case initially fell under the jurisdiction of the East Police. It was later transferred to the Crime Branch in taking the case ahead.

Thuramukham was a box office disappointment



Action thriller Thuramukham released in theatres on March 10 2023. The film tells the story of a labourer with dodgy values who is hired by the port authorities to attack and halt the efforts of the labour unions. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film was scripted by Gopan Chidambaran. The film features an ensemble cast of Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R. Achari, Senthil Krishna, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith and Darshana Rajendran.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film's short lives theatrical run, saw it collect under ₹5 crores. Thuramukham is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

