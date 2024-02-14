English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Nivin Pauly's Thuramukham Producer Arrested In ₹8.4 Crore Fraud, Forgery Case: Report

Thuramukham released in theatres back in 2023. The film is now courting controversy with regards to what appears to be a sizeable scam spun by the producer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam film Thuramukham finds itself at the receiving end of infamy, a year after its release. One of the producers of the film, has been arrested in relation to what is coming through to be major financial fraud. The fraud was reportedly conducted in relation to securing funding for the film.

Advertisement

Thuramukham producer arrested


The producer in question, Jose Thomas, was arrested by District Crime Branch ACP Manoj Kumar. The arrest was made at Thomas' residence in Patturaikkal. As per reports, the 42-year old producer currently faces accusations over allegedly orchestrating financial fraud by forging documents to secure funds for for the production of Thuramukham. 

Advertisement


The complainant in this regard, Gilbert, has asserted that Thomas has fraudulently acquired ₹8 crores and 40 lakhs. The reason cited, was to see through the production of the film, post which Thomas reportedly failed to repay the sum. Further details on Thomas' deceptive practices allegedly involve the producer creating fake profiles of five individuals in lieu of securing the aforementioned sum of money. The case initially fell under the jurisdiction of the East Police. It was later transferred to the Crime Branch in taking the case ahead.

Advertisement

Thuramukham was a box office disappointment


Action thriller Thuramukham released in theatres on March 10 2023. The film tells the story of a labourer with dodgy values who is hired by the port authorities to attack and halt the efforts of the labour unions. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film was scripted by Gopan Chidambaran. The film features an ensemble cast of  Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R. Achari, Senthil Krishna, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith and Darshana Rajendran.

Advertisement

As per a Sacnilk report, the film's short lives theatrical run, saw it collect under ₹5 crores. Thuramukham is available for streaming on Sony LIV.
 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement