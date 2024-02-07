Advertisement

Mahaveeryar star Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his upcoming project named Malayalee From India. Facing a recent string of underwhelming projects, Nivin is set to collaborate for the first time with director Dijo Jose Antony who is known for Jana Gana Mana. Here's a closer look at the latest updates surrounding this much-anticipated entertainer.

Shooting for Malayalee From India wrapped, Post-production in full swing



Exciting news for fans as the principal photography for Malayalee From India has concluded. Nivin Pauly and director Dijo Jose Antony have successfully wrapped up the shooting, moving the project into its post-production phase. The latest buzz suggests that the official teaser might see the light of day in February 2024, heightening the anticipation surrounding the film.

Despite a recent slump in his acting career, Nivin Pauly seems to be set for a turnaround with Malayalee From India. The film has been described as a fun-filled entertainer and marks the actor's maiden venture with director Dijo Jose Antony. The official title was unveiled along with a humorous promo video during the festive season of Christmas 2023, creating a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting Nivin's resurgence.

What is the release date of the film?

Initially speculated for a February 2024 release, recent updates hint at a potential delay. Sources now suggest that Malayalee From India is eyeing a theatrical release in May 2024. However, the final decision rests on the completion of post-production activities. The cast and crew, including Nivin Pauly and Dijo Jose Antony, are yet to comment on these reports, leaving fans in suspense about the confirmed release date.

Malayalee From India boasts an ensemble cast, with Anaswara Rajan as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly. The comedy entertainer also features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Manju Pillai in pivotal roles. Sharis Mohammed has penned the script, Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography, and Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music composition. Jointly produced by Nivin Pauly and Listin Stephen under Pauly Jr. Pictures and Magic Frames, the project seems to be a collaborative effort with top-notch talents in the industry.

As the anticipation builds and the post-production phase progresses, Malayalee From India stands as a beacon of hope for Nivin Pauly's fans, eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen in a light-hearted and entertaining avatar.