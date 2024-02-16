Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Not Arjun Ashokan But This Actor Was First Choice For Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam

Arjun Ashokan has been garnering rave reviews from the audience and critics for his performance in Mammootty starrer Bramayugam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam, Mammootty
A still from the teaser. | Image:Night Shift Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bramayugam, which released on Thursday, is garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences. The highlight of all the reviews is Mammootty and Arjun Ashokan earning praise for their performance in the horror flick. However, do you know Arjun Ashokan was not the first choice of the makers?

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)
Who was the first choice for Arjun Ashokan's character in Bramayugam?

In an interview with Onmanorama, Asif Ali revealed that he was first offered the role in the film, but he had to reject the project, owing to prior commitments and time issues. He said, “It wasn’t a rejection but it was a time issue. The shoot of the film was rescheduled, and I had prior commitments for the project”.

(A file photo of Asif Ali | Image: Instagram)
More about Bramayugam

Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film is set when the Portuguese were looking to plunder Kerala. The film revolves around a paanan, who while looking to escape slavery, loses his way in a forest and stumbles upon a mansion. However, little did he know that once he sets foot into the mansion seldom leaves the place.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)
Released in black and white format, the film earned Rs 3.1 crore on its first day at the box office. Bramayugam had an overall 46.52 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday.

What's next for Asif Ali?

Asif Ali will team up with Suraj Venjaramoodu for a new project called Production 15, helmed by debutant Nahas Nazar. The cast also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, and Anagha in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Thankam, with Jimshi Khalid as the cinematographer and Nishadh Yusuf as the editor. The music for the film will be composed by Gopi Sundar. On another note, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming investigative thriller with Biju Menon, titled Thalavan, which is set to release in theatres on February 23.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

