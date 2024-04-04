×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Padma Bhushan Awardee ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham. It is based on the real-life struggles of a Malayali migrant worker stuck in Saudi Arabia.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nambi Narayanan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Nambi Narayanan, Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image:X
Prithviraj Sukumaran has just seen through the release of film Aadujeevitham, which has also been dubbed The Goat Life. This marks the actor's first release for the year and has accrued him immense critical praise for his all-too real on-screen portrayal of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker. Latest too join the echo of praises, is Padma Bhushan awardee and former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan.

Nambi Narayanan is all praises of Prithviraj Sukumaran's work in Aadujeevitham


For the unversed, Nambi Narayanan and his extensive body of work in the field of science is what formed the premise of the National Film Award winning 2022 movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, written, directed, produced and also starring R Madhavan. The scientist, who watched the recently released Aadujeevitham, was awe-struck with Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment to the character. He even went as far as to say that the film deserves its very own run at the Oscars. 

He said, "It’s an excellent film, they have done their job extremely well. I must mention Prithviraj, he has added life to the movie, especially with his expressions. He has surpassed all his past movies. In all, I hope the film may get an Oscar Award. All the best!" The screenplay for Aadujeevitham stands adapted from Benyamin's book of the same name. The story follows the struggles of a Malayali migrant worker by the name of Najeeb who is forced to work as a goatherd under horrifying conditions, in Saudi Arabia.

A look at Aadujeevitham's box office report


As per media reports, Aadujeevitham has been mounted on a budget of ₹80 crores. The film has traversed a formidable and long journey spanning 16 years, ever since its inception. As per a Sacnilk report, ever since its release on March 28, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹43.85 crores.

The same report puts the worldwide collections for Aadujeevitham at ₹87 crores. Aadujeevitham is currently running in theatres. 
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Whatsapp logo