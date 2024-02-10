Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Pearle Maaney-Srinish Aravind Announce Name Of Their 2nd Daughter, Share Photos From Ceremony

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind held a naming ceremony for their second daughter today, February 9. Check out the images from the ceremony below.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pearle Maaney
Pearle and Srinish with their daughters. | Image:Pearle Maaney/Instagram
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind welcomed their second child, a daughter, on January 13. The actress shared a heartfelt post announcing the birth of her second daughter and shared the first photo of the newborn. On Friday, the new parents announced the name of their newborn along with adorable photos.

Meet Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind's second daughter

Taking to Instagram, Pearle shared photos from the naamkaran ceremony of her second daughter and revealed that the couple has named her Nitara Srinish. In the image, the family of four can be seen dressed in traditional ensembles featuring a golden border on white. For the unversed, Nitara means deeply rooted. Announcing the name, she wrote, "Meet ‘Nitara Srinish’ Our baby Angel who turned 28 Days Today. It was her Noolukettu and guess what? Our Hearts Are Full and Our Hands are also Full. Need All Your Prayers and Blessings."

In the next set of images, Nitara is lying on a bed while Pearle, Srinish and their first daughter Nila, are happily posing around her. She simply captioned the post as "Nitara Srinish".

Pearle Maaney's heartfelt post on welcoming her second daughter

The actress, who became a mother for the second time, took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome photo of herself along with her newborn daughter. She shared a long note, expressing her feelings and love for the newborn and thanked her friends and family for all the love and support.

Pearle wrote, “After 9 long months… we finally met each other…. This is me holding her for the first time. Her soft skin and her little heartbeats will always be remembered as one of my most precious moments… happy tears were shed and today I am a proud mother of one more baby Girl.”

She added, “Srini told me all of you were sending us love prayers and wishes…. It fills my heart with happiness to know how much our little family is Loved. Thank You Everyone. I Love You All…. And I Know our little one will be safe in your Blessings.”

Pearle Maaney is a famous anchor and actor in Malayalam showbiz, who got married to Srinish on May 5, 2019, as per Christian customs, and on May 8, 2019, as per Hindu customs.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

