Pearle Maaney Welcomes Another Baby Girl, Shares Daughter's First Photo

Pearle Maaney recently welcomed her second baby girl. The actress took to her social media handle to share a joint post with her husband Sirish. The actress, along with a long note, shared the first glimpse of her daughter with her fans and followers.

Pearle Maaney Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Girl

Pearle Maaney, who became a mother for the second time, took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome photo of herself along with her newborn daughter. The Malayalam actress shared a long note, expressing her feelings and love for the newborn. She also thanked her friends and family for all the love and support.

Pearle wrote, “After 9 long months… we finally met each other…. This is me holding her for the first time. Her soft skin and her little heartbeats will always be remembered as one of my most precious moments… happy tears were shed and today I am a proud mother of one more baby Girl.”

She added, “Srini told me all of you were sending us love prayers and wishes…. It fills my heart with happiness to know how much our little family is Loved. Thank You Everyone. I Love You All…. And I Know our little one will be safe in your Blessings.”

Flashback To Pearle Maaney's Baby Shower, Pregnancy Photoshoot

Pearle Maane had many pregnancy photoshoots and a beachside baby shower before welcoming her second daughter to the world. The actress along with her first daughter and husband shared many photos on her Instagram handle from her pregnancy photoshoot.

Pearle Maaney is a famous anchor and ator in the Malayalam showbiz. Her husband Sirish Aravind too is an actor, who is currently on a sabbatical from the industry.