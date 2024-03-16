Advertisement

Amala Paul, who is expecting her first child with husband Jagat Desai, treated her fans with a video showcasing her dancing and lip-synching to the songs in a club. The pregnancy glow is clearly visible on Amala.

Amala Paul is enjoying her maternity period to the fullest

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video in which Amala, 7-month-pregnant, can be seen in a black short dress, while her husband dons a black T-shirt paired with matching pants and layered it with an olive green jacket. They are seemingly accompanied by their family.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "So this is how we kicking 7th month forward, Thanks for all the love and support."

Inside Amala Paul's maternity diaries

Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Aadujeevitham. A few days ago, she attended the music launch of the film with her family and shared the photos from the event, showing off her baby bump in the traditional ensemble. Taking to Instagram, Amala shared a series of photos in which she is wearing a white embellished suit set paired with a matching duppata. She sported light makeup with pink-tinted lips and styled her hair in soft curls. In the first image, she is posing with her mother Annice Paul, and her husband Jagat Desai.

On January 4, Amala and her husband Jagat announced that they were expecting their first child, by sharing glimpses of their maternity photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Amala shared some snaps from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen in a red halter-neck crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

The couple tied the knot on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at a luxurious five-star hotel in Kochi.