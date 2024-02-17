Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Premalu Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil Backed Rom-com Benefits From Valentine's Week Release

Malayalam film Premalu has been faring well at the box office and has collected ₹14.37 crore in India in 8 days. It has minted ₹6.8 crore overseas.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu poster
Premalu poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Romantic drama Premalu released during the Valentine's Week and has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. The coming-of-age movie directed by Girish AD is slowly but steadily inching towards good theatrical run. More so, it has been able to find its audience despite competition from Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum, which released alongside it and the latest release - Mammootty starrer Bramayugam.

Premalu poster | Image: IMDb

Premalu box office report: A bonafide success

It has been 8 days since Naslena and Mamitha starrer Premalu hit the big screens. The Malayalam film has been faring well at the box office and has collected ₹14.37 crore in India. Its overseas collection have also been decent and stand at ₹6.8 crore. The film has minted ₹21.7 crore. Considering the film's modest budget, it has already emerged as a commercial hit. Moreover, the fact that it has withstood competition from Anweshippin Kandethum and Bramayugam is a feat in itself.

What is Premalu about?

Sachin (Naslen) is an engineering graduate and wants to go to the UK in pursuit of his career. Through his friend Amal (Sangeeth Prathap), he comes to Hyderabad for the time being where he falls in love with an IT employee Reenu (Mamitha Baiju). Her ideal boyfriend qualities are completely different from what Sachin is. They become friends but for love to blossom they must pass the test of time.

The movie also stars Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan and Meenakshi Raveendran. It is directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

