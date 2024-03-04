Advertisement

Small-budget films appear to be ruling the roost at the box office. The latest name on the exclusive list is Malayalam language romantic comedy, Premalu. The film's humble budget of ₹3 crores, makes its roaring success at the box office a truly formidable feat and a sweet victory for quality content. The film has now registered a noticeable jump in collections as it wraps up its fourth weekend at the theatres.

Premalu sees jump in collections on fourth weekend at theatres

Premalu's February 9 release saw the film have a humble start at the theatres having earned ₹0.9 crores. Good word of mouth immensely helped the film, with the romantic comedy not just recovering its budget within the first weekend itself, but also minting a slight profit. Holding momentum through the week, the first week collections of Premalu stood at ₹12.6 crores, as per a Sacnilk report.



The film saw an all-time high collection of ₹3.7 crores on its second Sunday with the film wrapping up its week two collections at ₹14.85 crores. Week three for the film at the theatres followed a similar template, collecting ₹9.65 crores. Premalu's fourth weekend at the theatres has registered a significant jump in collections, by 94.44% to be precise. While its fourth Friday saw the film earn ₹0.9 crores, its fourth Saturday at the theatres witnessed a jump in collections to ₹1.75 crores. The same report puts the film's domestic collections thus far, at ₹39.75 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹76.4 crores.

Small-budget films are reigning at the box office

Premalu is not the only small-budget film that has minted big numbers at the box office. Malayalam language survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, which released in theatres on February 22, was made on a budget of ₹14 crores.

A Sacnilk report puts its domestic collections at ₹37.5 crores and its worldwide collections at ₹79.65 crores, thus far.