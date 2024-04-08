×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Premalu Hindi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Malayalam Romantic Comedy

After entertaining audiences in the theatres, the Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer romantic comedy Premalu is now all set to mark its OTT debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu
Premalu | Image:Premalu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Girish AD's romantic comedy Premalu, which hit theatres on February 9, 2024, emerged as a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. The film starred Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. After entertaining audiences in the theatres, the romantic comedy is now all set to mark its OTT debut. 

When and where to watch Premalu? 

While Premalu will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in its Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi versions, another OTT platform Aha has secured the Telugu streaming rights of the film. All versions of the movie will debut on April 12 as part of the OTT platforms' holiday release.

Premalu box office update

Within its first 31 days of its release, Premalu not only secured its place as a top-grossing Malayalam film but also clinched the title of the most profitable Malayalam movie in recent memory. Backed by popular actor Fahadh Faasil and actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, the film was made on a reported budget of ₹3 crore and has gained remarkable financial success.

 

Premalu achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the ₹100 crore milestone, joining the elite league of Malayalam cinema alongside other recent hits like Manjummel Boys. Its domestic box office earnings stand at a staggering ₹62.8 crore, with Kerala contributing over ₹53 crore alone. The Telugu version of the film has also crossed the ₹2 crore mark, while international markets have contributed a significant ₹37.2 crore.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

